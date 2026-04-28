This is the Q4 2025 edition of my collection of monthly and annual births data for Europe (for a guide to the Excel file, see the bottom of this post). From 2026 on, I will likely slow down to semiannual updates, and also check if I can find enough data to compute birth rates. For Switzerland, the total number of deaths is final but the allocation to months provisional.

European Births 744KB ∙ XLSX file Download Download

As before, I plotted monthly births against the 2017-2020 median (in the Excel file: “months_vs_4” for the data, and “diag_vs_4” for the diagram), and computed quantiles of the resulting distributions of quotients (Example: 89% median (red line) for Jan. 2023 means that 13 of the 28 countries considered recorded less than 89% of the median for Jan. 2017-2020, 13 recorded more, and 89% is the mean value for the two countries in the middle). As an alternative (with very different weighting of countries), for the dashed red line, I summed births per month over all 28 countries, and then compared to the 2017-2020 median.

Things look in 2025 as they did in 2023 and 2024. Monthly births are on the way down (maybe we have reached a kind of plateau now); both the beginning of 2022 and the beginning of 2023 seem to mark cliffs. Go back nine months from there to investigate.

Guide to the Excel file: