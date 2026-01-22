cm27874

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
marlon1492's avatar
marlon1492
1h

Fascinating as always.

I can't figure out what goes on in these government agencies. A similar thing happened in the UK with the data changing every time it was published. I don't get why the "system" is resistant to actually providing us raw data.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 cm27874 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture