What's in the PEI?
Jonah 4:5
11 hrs ago
•
December 2025
European births, Q3 2025 update
Jeremiah 25:4
Dec 21, 2025
•
Deaths in France
Genesis 44:28
Dec 11, 2025
•
October 2025
FOIA-type request on vaccination status of Covid-associated deaths in Germany
Esther 5:3
Oct 14, 2025
•
September 2025
European births, Q2 2025 update
Mark 9:37
Sep 23, 2025
•
Deaths in Norway, 2000-2024
Jeremiah 1:13
Sep 17, 2025
•
Deaths in Germany, 2024/2025 update
Mark 13:28
Sep 12, 2025
•
July 2025
The Pathetic Pocket Antichrists of Profilicity
1 John 2:18
Jul 1, 2025
•
June 2025
European births, Q1 2025 update
Proverbs 14:12
Jun 21, 2025
•
April 2025
European births, Q4 2024 update
Hosea 9:11
Apr 23, 2025
•
January 2025
DEI at the PEI
Ezra 6:2
Jan 31, 2025
•
Two, then five
Matthew 25:15
Jan 19, 2025
•
